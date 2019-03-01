New businesses coming to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Thomasville is continuing to attract new businesses to its downtown area.
On Friday night, two new businesses had their grand openings.
With a variety of stores downtown, one business, the Imagination Emporium, will give Thomasville something it doesn’t have.
Owner Anna Lee said their shop caters to the needs of the youth by selling toys for all age groups.
“I knew in order for the store to grow the way I wanted it to, that we needed to go to a more traffic place, somewhere where there would be more foot traffic. And, Thomasville was just the obvious choice,” said Lee.
Lee hopes opening on a First Friday will give the business immediate exposure.
