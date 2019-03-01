I-75 overpasses more than halfway done

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - Construction crews at Exit 22 at North Valdosta Road have been working diligently to rebuild two major overpasses.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the project began back in August of 2017 and is more than halfway done.
The project includes both exit 22 at North Valdosta Road and exit 29 at the Main Street interchange at Hahira.
We spoke to a local business owner nearby who shared that he's excited that the more than halfway because the construction has slowed his business in the afternoons.
He shared that less people are coming in because he thinks people are taking alternate routes to avoid the construction traffic in the afternoons.
“Because people don’t want to go in a construction zone. Whenever you’re traveling, or anybody is traveling, and they see the cones and the construction zones over there, they veer from there," said nearby store owner, Mohammad Akram.
In order to minimize the disruption of traffic, GDOT has been building the bridge slightly south of the current one to avoid completely interrupting traffic.
GDOT says the project is still on track be finished in May of 2020 as previously planned.
