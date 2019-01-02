WWII veteran receives thousands of birthday cards from all 50 states, 10 countries

FULLERTON, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - A special birthday wish has come true for a World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient in California.
Duane Sherman recently turned 96, but he didn’t feel like celebrating. Many of his friends have died and his daughter said most of the mail he gets these days are bills.
So about a month ago, Sherman’s daughter made a public request for people to drop a little something in the mail for her dad.
The public’s response didn’t disappoint. Sherman has received about 50,000 birthday cards. They’re from all 50 states as well as 10 other countries.
He also got a visit Sunday from 10 U.S. Navy chiefs from San Diego, who talked with him about his military service.
