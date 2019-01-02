In search of shutdown deal, Trump poised to meet with Democrats, GOP

WASHINGTON, DC (CNN) - President Donald Trump is hosting a big meeting on Wednesday at the White House.
Top leaders from both parties will come together for the first time since the partial government shutdown started 12 days ago.
Trump, in a tweet Tuesday, asked presumptive incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if a deal over border security is possible.
“Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats seem to be taking almost a Michael Corleone type offer here where they’re saying, ‘Donald Trump, here’s our offer: nothing,’” Republican strategist Doug Heye said.
Pelosi responded, calling Wednesday’s summit a “great opportunity to show how we will govern responsibly.”
The president has not wavered on his main sticking point.
“You can never do it perfectly unless you have a wall, so we have to have a wall,” Trump said. That has been a factor.
“Democrats are willing to come to the table for border security, but they’re going to dig their heels in and they’re clearly not going to fund that wall,” Democratic strategist Dave Jacobson said.
The meeting will feature a border security briefing from Homeland Security officials and an effort to reach an agreement.
“It’s going to be probably far more complicated to reach a compromise than to say, just 'OK, what’s the number in between both of our standing points. It’s not just about dollars, it’s about negotiations, getting something for something else,” said Karoun Demirjian, congressional reporter for the Washington Post.
In addition to Pelosi, a source said that other Democratic officials invited include Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Whip Dick Durbin.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and incoming House Minority Whip Steve Scalise are among those representing the GOP.
