Record heat to ring in 2019

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany hit a new record high temperature of 81°. The previous record was 79° from 1985. Our normal high for this time of year is 60°. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. A few showers will be likely for portions of the area, especially our far northwestern counties. Tonight, areas of dense fog developing with lows in the mid 60s. Scattered showers will be likely for your Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Better rain chances arrive for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny and dry for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. All dry for the first full week of 2019 with highs in the upper 60s.