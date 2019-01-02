Pedestrian hit on Dawson Road

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A pedestrian was hit on Dawson Road Wednesday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
A woman, possibly in her 60s, was walking west in the 2400 block of Dawson Road when she was struck by a vehicle leaving Bush Animal Clinic.
The driver did not see the woman, APD officials said.
Driving a 2004 Ford Expedition, the driver told law enforcement he waited for vehicles to pass by. The driver, after he pulled out into the roadway, felt two bumps and looked back and saw the victim laying in the road, according to APD.
The woman did not have any injuries other than a possible concussion, APD officials said.
Officials said no citations will be issued in the case.
The incident happened at 12:24 p.m.
