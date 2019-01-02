One arrested on several theft charges in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - A man is facing multiple theft charges after a resident reported suspicious activity to law enforcement, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
Jeremy Rhodes, 32, was arrested and charged with eight different felony counts of theft by entering auto.
On Dec. 31., around 10:45 p.m., a Valdosta resident was walking his pet in the 2100 block of White Oak Drive and noticed “several pieces of property laying in the front yard of a residence,” VPD officials said.
The resident also saw a vehicle with an open door and called law enforcement.
During the same time, VPD officials said, a man was reported to be walking around the area and appeared to be avoiding street lights.
After Valdosta police responded, a man matching the description was found in the area.
Multiple vehicles were found to have been entered illegally and property was found to be stolen in the area, according to VPD.
The suspect was found with numerous pieces of stolen property and was taken into custody.
Rhodes was taken to Lowndes County Jail.
More charges may be possible, according to VPD.
“The Valdosta Police Department is grateful to the private citizen who observed evidence of a crime in his neighborhood and reported it immediately," Lt. Adam Bembry said. "His assistance helped law enforcement solve several felony cases and he protected his fellow neighbors from becoming additional victims as well.”
