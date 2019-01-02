Man charged after child wanders into Albany intersection

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A man is facing charges after a child was found in the middle of an intersection early Monday morning, according to the Albany Police Department.
Shortly after 5 a.m., a 2-year-old was found by someone passing by at the intersection of Pointe North Boulevard and Dawson Road.
Officers made contact with all the hotels in the area and even went door to door in the area looking for the child’s parents. The parents were located a short time later.
The child’s mother told the officer before she left the home, she placed the child in the arms of her boyfriend, Mikieal Boyd, 27, in the bed. When she returned, she noticed her child was gone.
Boyd told officers he fell asleep and when he woke up, the child was missing.
Boyd was arrested and charged with reckless conduct.
