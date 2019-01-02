Friends of crash victim warn about the dangers of drunk driving

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - As New Year celebrations come to a close, the friends of a crash victim are asking people not to drink and drive. James Stone’s friends say he was a 21 year old father who lost his life 10 years ago to drunk driving.
He was riding his motorcycle through an intersection in Tifton when things turned tragic. They want to prevent this from happening to another family.
Friends say the 21 year old when he was killed at an intersection in Tifton.
“He always blames himself for it, because he was going to meet him,” said Jessica Pisciotta, friend of the victim.
Pisciotta says she and her brother were extremely close to Stone. She says Stone was making a left turn to Hwy 82 from I-75 when he was killed on his motorcycle by a drunk driver.
It happened August 28, 2009. Stone was on his way to Omega to visit Pisciotta’s brother and her brother, she says, still blames himself for Stone’s death almost a decade later.
“What it did to my brother with his mind, it just completely tortured him,” said Pisciotta. “And he’ll always feel like it was his fault.”
That’s why Pisciotta is pleading, don’t drink and drive.
“Yes you could take a life or you could seriously injure someone but what happens afterwards to the family,” said Pisciotta. “The family begins to unravel.”
Not only does the victim’s family suffer, she says, but the people that knew them the most. She says Stone’s son was almost one at the time. He was married and he loved motorcycles.
“Even if its only one or two beers, you have no idea what it could cause for someone’s family,” said Pisciotta.
Pisciotta is reminded of Stone when she sees the piece of wood commemorating her friend, every day when she drives to work.
“Don’t do it. There’s so many people that love you and care about you,” said Pisciotta. “Somebody will take you where you need to go.”
An interesting end to this story, friends say that James Stone was an organ donor and that his eyes were donated to a recipient after the accident.
