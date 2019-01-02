Fatalities during New Year’s holiday travel period tripled from last year

By Christopher Wood | January 2, 2019 at 3:53 PM EST - Updated January 2 at 3:53 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety has released the holiday fatality numbers across Georgia roads.

The number of fatalities for this travel period more than tripled from last year.

According to the department’s website, the holiday traffic count is 18 deaths as of Wednesday.

 Total fatalities reported in Georgia  Deaths
Fatalities investigated by GSP troopers 7
Fatalities investigated by local agencies  11
Total fatalities statewide for holiday period 18

Last year, the total was five deaths.

The holiday travel period for the New Year’s holiday was extended in 2018.

Last year’s was 78 hours long, while this year’s was 102 hours.

There were two fatalities in Southwest Georgia: one was worked by Dougherty County officers and another by Georgia State Patrol out of Thomasville.

