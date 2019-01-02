Deputies: Teens egging cars led to road rage, crash that killed Houston woman

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - A woman was killed after deputies say a 14-year-old driver ran a red light while trying to evade another driver, who was upset the teens had egged his car.
The 14-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger were hospitalized following Tuesday’s deadly crash. The driver remains there but will be taken to a juvenile detention facility upon his release, according to authorities.
Deputies are working to reconstruct the accident and find another driver, a Hispanic male in his late 20s, said to be involved.
According to eyewitnesses, three teenagers, including the two hospitalized, were in an SUV throwing eggs at drivers. The man suspected to have been involved, whose car had been damaged by the eggs, decided to chase them.
Deputies say the man may have also flashed a semi-automatic weapon at the teens during the chase.
While fleeing, the 14-year-old driver ran a red light, T-boning a woman’s truck. The woman, possibly in her 30s, died on scene.
The driver who chased the teenagers then fled the scene, so deputies are asking for the public’s help in the search for him. They say his car is a late-model 1970s Lincoln Continental in either yellow or gold with a white top.
The 14-year-old may face charges of felony murder. It’s unclear what charges, if any, the adult said to have chased the teens could face.
