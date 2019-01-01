Wrong-way driver arrested after high speed chase starting in Crisp Co.

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - A unit of the Georgia State Patrol’s Criminal Interdiction unit from Atlanta stopped a suspect on Highway 300 in Crisp County, for failure to maintain lane, and following too closely, early Tuesday afternoon.
The driver stopped, but wouldn’t show ID, and then led law enforcement on a harrowing chase in three counties, driving at break-neck speeds in the wrong lanes of traffic.
The driver sped away, headed into Worth County, toward Albany. Near Warwick, the suspect crossed the median, traveled south bound in the north bound lanes, at a speed of 120 miles an hour.
Troopers followed him, and radioed Albany that he was headed their way.
Fearing that he would get into Albany and endanger many lives, troopers initiated the PIT maneuver north of Albany, and spun the car around, where it crashed on the shoulder of the road.
The fleeing driver jumped out and took off running, but law enforcement quickly got him and put him in handcuffs, near the Cordele Highway.
It turned out that the man is a 26 year old resident of Leesburg, Darrell Shealy. He will be taken to the Crisp County jail, since the chase originated there.
Shealy faces a huge list of traffic charges. We are working to find out more, including why he tried to elude the law in the first place.
