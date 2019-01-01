‘We thank God it didn’t get up to what it was the other year:’ Dougherty Co. homicide rate decreases in 2018

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - From flashing lights to crime scene tape, a homicide scene is all too familiar for many people who live in Southwest Georgia, but this year the homicide rate throughout Dougherty County has dropped.
“It makes me feel great. Seems like there’s no danger out here,” James Goolsby, an Albany resident, said.
In 2017, there were 23 homicides and this year there were 17 across Dougherty County, according to Coroner Michael Fowler.
Fowler believes the “Take a Stand” rally in 2017 where a parade of hearses traveled through downtown Albany to honor homicide victims' deaths helped reduce the homicide numbers this year.
“I feel like progress is being made by the different law enforcement organizations and officers,” Fowler said.
Fowler said everyone should communicate with words instead of destructive actions and do their part to reduce senseless violence.
Families mourn the loss of a loved one or of a family member in jail — a pain that lingers for a lifetime.
Both Fowler and Goolsby hope for a better tomorrow in the new year.
“It helps people to know we want to live in a better society than what we’ve been living in lately,” Fowler said.
Said Goolsby: “I hope the homicide rate goes down, yes.”
Three homicide cases remain unsolved.
- Gary Jeffries, 45, was shot and killed on Aug. 11 on West Mercer Avenue.
- Dominic Alexander Hunt, 25, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dervan Street on Aug. 20.
- Meesha Patel, 33, was shot on Nov. 10 after an attempted car-jacking at Devi’s Convenience Store on Palmyra Road.
The three cases remain active as law enforcement continues to search for information, officials said.
Fowler also said suicide rates were down in 2018.
In 2017, the coroner pointed out, there were nine across the county. In 2018, there were seven.
