‘We thank God it didn’t get up to what it was the other year:’ Dougherty Co. homicide rate decreases in 2018
A crime scene in Dougherty County in 2018. (Source: WALB)
By Ashley Bohle | December 31, 2019 at 9:39 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 9:39 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - From flashing lights to crime scene tape, a homicide scene is all too familiar for many people who live in Southwest Georgia, but this year the homicide rate throughout Dougherty County has dropped.

James Goolsby, Albany resident. (Source: WALB)
“It makes me feel great. Seems like there’s no danger out here,” James Goolsby, an Albany resident, said.

In 2017, there were 23 homicides and this year there were 17 across Dougherty County, according to Coroner Michael Fowler.

“We thank God it didn’t get up to what it was the other year,” 
Fowler said.

Fowler believes the “Take a Stand” rally in 2017 where a parade of hearses traveled through downtown Albany to honor homicide victims' deaths helped reduce the homicide numbers this year.

“I feel like progress is being made by the different law enforcement organizations and officers,” Fowler said.

[ INTERACTIVE: Tracking homicide cases in Dougherty County for 2018 ]

Fowler said everyone should communicate with words instead of destructive actions and do their part to reduce senseless violence.

“I know prayer helps a lot, but communicating with one another on another level instead of letting it escalate to violence and then turning it into a homicide,”
Fowler said.

Families mourn the loss of a loved one or of a family member in jail — a pain that lingers for a lifetime.

Both Fowler and Goolsby hope for a better tomorrow in the new year.

Coroner Michael Fowler, Dougherty County Coroner (Source: WALB)
“It helps people to know we want to live in a better society than what we’ve been living in lately,” Fowler said.

Said Goolsby: “I hope the homicide rate goes down, yes.”

Three homicide cases remain unsolved.

The three cases remain active as law enforcement continues to search for information, officials said.

Anyone with information in the three cases and want to stay anonymous are asked to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Fowler also said suicide rates were down in 2018.

In 2017, the coroner pointed out, there were nine across the county. In 2018, there were seven.

