Thomasville gym builds ‘kids gym,’ so you can exercise

If your child is between the ages of three and 12, they can climb and slide as much as they want at the new Factor X Fitness Kids room in Thomasville.
Manager Megan Seay, said this is a space unlike any other facility in town.
“You really don’t see this in many other places, not that I’ve ever seen. So, it’s great because like I said, they have three stories to just go, and do, and play," said Seay.
This way your child has other options beyond playing with electronics while you work out.
She said this is great for parents who want their child to have a healthy lifestyle like them... and have fun.
Seay said you can sign your child up for a membership at the front desk at Factor X Fitness.
