Terrell NAACP celebrates Emancipation Proclamation

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - Residents and politicians in Dawson started 2019 by paying tribute to the Emancipation Proclamation at the Terrell County Branch’s NAACP Annual Celebration program.
The group commemorated the day Abraham Lincoln made a presidential proclamation and executive order to free slaves in the Confederate states in 1863.
County leaders and representatives from Congressman Sanford Bishop's office participated in the event.
Organizers said their main objective was to celebrate the past and educate youth.
“It was so important to the NAACP, because there is a lot of students, young people that really need this history, to know where they come from. If you don’t know where you come from, how do you know where you’re going?” asked Rev. Ezekiel Holley, President of NAACP for Terrell County.
The organization's next big event is the annual Freedom Fund banquet.
They will give out scholarships and recognize people in the community for their work.
That event is set for the second Saturday in June.
