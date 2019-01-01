Terrell Co. leaders work to restore damaged roads

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - Leaders in one Southwest Georgia County said getting their county back to normal after Hurricane Michael, will be a top priority this year.
Terrell County Chairman T. Gamble said their main focus right now is trying to get their roads and bridges back to a respectable shape, after Hurricane Michael wiped out eight bridges and six to ten roads.
Now the county is working to get those fixed, in addition to getting other construction projects back on track.
Gamble said they’re using a special-purpose local-option sales tax known, or T-SPLOST, that was passed during the November election to pay for the projects.
He said the sales tax funds will free up more money to start the projects.
“We made some pledges about which roads those are. It’s going to take some time to collect the money, so it may be a year or two away before most of those projects get fully in place. I guess that’s our first focus- trying to get the roads back in place,” said Gamble.
Gamble said it’ll take about $500,000 to $600,000 to repair per mile to fix the roads.
That newly passed T-SPLOST will bring in an additional $400,000 a year.
The county starts collecting the tax in April, which means we’ll see the first round of funds in 2020.
