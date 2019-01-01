Rain chances continue into the new year

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Overcast with light rain pushing across SWGA New Year’s Eve. Otherwise unseasonably mild 60s through the evening.
As we ring in the new year, a few showers with patchy fog overnight. Rain chances hold New Year’s Day through Friday with a gradual cool down. Highs drop from the 70s into the upper 50s low 60s and lows from the mid 60s to upper 30s low 30s into the weekend. Drier air finally clears and dries us out for the weekend into early week.
