Metro Albany drivers see lower gas prices

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Drivers are seeing lower gas prices at the pump this year, and AAA said prices will continue to go down.
Right now Georgia's average gas prices are at a 17-month low.
The state average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.08. The average in Albany is right at $2.00.
According to AAA, gas is Albany is four cents cheaper than this time last week, 20 cents less than last month, and 28 cents less than last year.
“We start to see the demand for gasoline dwindle just a little bit which in turn, makes for a little bit even more cheaper prices at the pump. So we can continue to start seeing those prices drop a little bit everyday,” said Megan Cooper, Public Affairs Specialist, Georgia AAA Auto Club Group.
AAA said prices haven’t been this low since 2016.
They also estimate drivers will see even lower prices through the start of 2019.
