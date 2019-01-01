Many kick off 2019 by being active

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - People all across the country look at the beginning of a new year as a chance to start fresh.
Many sad being healthy is their number one goal for 2019
For Rickey Martin it’s not just a resolution. It’s a lifestyle change he aims to live by year in and year out.
“I pretty much try to maintain them, because I try to stay active year round, so I’ve done it for years," said Martin.
Martin says it started when he saw a big change from the success of one New Year's resolution.
“I initially lost a lot of weight, and I try to maintain it,” said Martin.
And this year isn't any different.
“My New year’s resolution is just to try and maintain good health and stay active," said Martin.
Whether that’s taking walks at the park or exercising at the gym, it’s something that gives him joy.
Megan Seay is the manager at Factor X Fitness in Thomasville.
She said she sees a lot people focused on fitness during this time of year.
“It can be a little intimidating, wanting to change and wanting to make a new you," said Martin.
She said the main thing to remember is to set realistic goals.
And if you’re still unsure, opt for a gym that has month-to-month payment plans and trainers to help you stay on track.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.