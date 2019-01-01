Gyms are full... will they stay that way?

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -The start of a new year often prompts people to set New Year’s resolutions and goals, and for many in Albany, the journey started in the gym.
Tony’s Gym was filled with folks trying to whip themselves into shape, and tackle their fitness goals.
Fitness instructors said they typically see an influx during this time of the year, but it usually dies down after spring break.
Representatives said they’ve seen people sign up at the first of the year, however, many don’t come in.
One Albany man said he’s taking his health and fitness seriously... and always has.
“It’s got to be a 365 day commitment. I’d recommend anybody that’s starting right now to start off slow, do everything in moderation, and find out what works for you, and then keep at it,” said Hank Hammond.
Fitness trainers said one way to stick to your goals is to get a workout partner to hold you accountable during your journey.
