GSP warns against drunk driving on New Year’s Eve

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Think before you drink — a motto Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers want to remind everyone this New Year’s Eve.
If you’re planning to drink, give your keys to a friend who is sober, GSP officials said. Better yet, use a ride share service like Lyft or Uber to safely get to and from your destinations.
In 2017, Georgia State Patrol arrested 234 people for driving under the influence during the New Year’s holiday travel period.
The travel period runs from Friday, December 28, until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 1.
If you are having friends and family over to celebrate the New Year, GSP officials said, double check that those driving themselves home are good to do so.
“It’s not worth the aggravation, the court cost, the lawyer fees. That one drink, that one drink can cost someone approximately 10 thousand dollars,” said Trooper Robert Corbin with GSP Post 40.
Troopers will be out in full force Monday night patrolling the state highways.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.