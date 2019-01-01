Gloomy, damp conditions continue into 2019

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - As we entered the new year, overcast with light rain and 60s across SWGA. Overnight damp conditions, patchy fog and mild mid 60s hold.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely New Year’s Day through Friday with a gradual cool down. Highs drop from the 70s into the upper 50s low 60s and lows from the mid 60s to upper 30s low 30s into the weekend. Drier air finally clears and dries us out for the weekend into early week.
Albany’s December 2018 rainfall of 9.05 goes in the record books as the 7th wettest December on record.
