Foggy weather no impact to Thomasville fireworks shop’s sales

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Despite the foggy weather that most of southwest Georgia saw Monday, hundreds of people still stocked up on fireworks in Thomasville.
Kitty Hardmen, co-owner of a Krazy Kitty’s Fireworks, said her customers just want something big and loud, so a little bad weather won’t stop them.
New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July, Hardmen pointed out, are the busiest times of the year for her business.
“Today has been a whirlwind. It’s been kind of slow during the week, but little rush hours here and there. And, then this morning when I got here at nine, it’s been nonstop," Hardmen said.
Even though fireworks are fun to set off, county leaders are urging the use of extreme caution when lighting fireworks of any kind.
In the state of Georgia, fireworks cannot be used after 1 a.m. New Year’s Eve.
