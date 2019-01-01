Float catches fire at Rose Parade, no one hurt

(CNN) - The Rose Parade was interrupted on Tuesday by a small fire on a float.
The Chinese heritage float caught fire and temporarily stopped the parade.
It appeared no one was hurt, and those onboard were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
The float was sidelined and a tow truck was brought in.
No word on how the fire started.
The 130th annual parade in Pasadena included the Ohio State University and University of Washington marching bands.
Those are the teams facing off in the Rose Bowl game on Tuesday.
