Dawson residents express frustration with city manager dealing

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - Dawson citizens said they are furious with city council members.
Residents said the council is not moving fast enough dealing with city manager Barney Parnacott.
Parnacott was arrested and charged with aggravated sodomy in November and was denied bond in December.
Conversations heated up in a special called meeting Monday night, which focused around Parnacott.
“The steps should’ve been in place to cancel those credit cards, to terminate his insurance. This man is not working for the city, and as a tax payer to keep paying his insurance, and he hadn’t worked an hour since the 26th of November,” a concerned citizen said.
Earlier this month, the council appointed the assistant city clerk to take on Parnacott’s duties for the time being.
Monday night’s executive session discussed the future of the city manager position.
“We needed to find somebody who can fill in, who had experience with running cities, there aren’t many people like that. I found one and so that’s what we are going to try to do,” said Tommy Coleman, Dawson city attorney.
A candidate for interim city manager will be interviewed Wednesday.
If council members reach an agreement, that candidate will begin by the end of the week.
“I think we’ve been able to locate somebody within 30 day period, I think is pretty remarkable,” said Coleman.
Parnacott was denied bond and will officially come off of the payroll at the end of January.
The council approved to terminate his insurance and cancel the credit card.
Council members also were reminded of the possibility of fraudulent charges on Parancott’s card as well.
“We don’t know what those are but we will try to find out,” Coleman said.
The city attorney couldn't release who is being interviewed on Wednesday.
Coleman said the candidate is from Georgia, and has worked in Florida.
