Colquitt Co. man missing since Friday

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Colquitt County’s Byron “Scott” Bivins was last seen three days after Christmas.
Bivins left his house on Thigpen Trail in Colquitt County four days ago, and no one has seen or heard from him since... and his wife is doing the best she can to hold on to the hope that he will return home safely.
Byron left home after an argument with his wife. What she hoped would be a short drive for him clear his mind has turned into her worst nightmare.
“I thought he would just come back Saturday, but nothing. No phone call, nothing," said Kay Bivins.
Kay said not knowing if he’s safe is the hardest part.
She said the family is constantly praying he didn’t get hurt.
“I slept with the Bible on my chest last night. Just praying that he’s okay," said Kay.
Investigators believe Scott may be driving a red Chevrolet Silverado, while wearing an orange pullover sweatshirt.
Although Bivins lives in Colquitt County, investigators say he may be in the Lee County area.
If you see his truck, or know where he could be, call the sheriff’s department at 229-616-7430.
