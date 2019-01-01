Celebrate a fit and healthy 2019

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Many people probably have a new year resolution and a common one is getting fit.
Gyms across South Georgia are expected to be packed on Tuesday with people starting their resolution to maybe exercise more or tone up their bodies.
Mercedes Beler, a personal trainer at Tony’s Gym, said while working to achieve your goals, stay away from the scale and instead judge your body based on how you feel and how your clothes fit.
“When it comes to your fitness journey and your New Year’s resolution make sure you remember it takes time," Beler said. "It is a lifestyle change. It’s not a 30 day get skinny program or a 24 hour transformation. It’s something you have to stick to for the rest of your life.”
If you’ve accomplished your fitness goal this year or in previous years, Beler said, keep creating more achievable goals.
Like many gyms, Tony’s has specials to ring in the new year and new fitness plans.
