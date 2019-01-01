Cairo Police begin homicide investigation

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - At about 11:00 a.m. New Year’s Day, Cairo Police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 6th Street Southwest, to check what was called in as an unresponsive man.
When officers arrived, they found the body of 62-year-old Donald Vandergriff in the residence, according to Police Chief Keith Sandefur.
Due to the visible injuries Vandergriff sustained, the case is considered a homicide.
Cairo Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are continuing the investigation into the man’s death.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 229-378-3096 or 229-225-4090.
