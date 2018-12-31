Thomasville officials encourage safety on New Year’s Eve

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - As you begin to get ready to celebrate the new year Monday night, your safety is a top priority for law enforcement.
Thomasville Police said “designate before you celebrate,” meaning having a designated driver before celebrating Monday night.
The police department’s top priority, officials said, is making sure the community stays safe.
The department put in place a zero tolerance policy for drinking and driving.
To ensure this stays at a minimum, Assistant Police Chief Eric Hampton said there’d be a heightened police presence during the New Years holiday.
“Even though we talk about this and ask people to not drink and drive year in and year out, day in and day out we still have those who do it, putting others in danger,” Hampton said.
Last New Year’s Eve, Hampton said, they made nearly 20 arrests for traffic and drug violations.
Hampton said the department, thankfully, hasn’t dealt with any deaths around this time because of celebratory gun fire, and they strongly discourage that activity again this year.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.