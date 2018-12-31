Thomas Co. officials offer safety tips to ensure a fun and safe New Year’s Eve

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - Thomas County firefighters said New Year’s Eve is the second largest occasion where fireworks are used.
With so many using fireworks, county leaders want users to be smart when lighting them.
If you’re lighting fireworks Monday night, Thomas County officials said, make sure to have a bucket of water or a hose nearby in case of a fire.
And always be a safe distance away from where it’s being ignited.
“Know what your fireworks are going to do before lighting them,” said Bob Duthoy, Thomas County fire chief.
Duthoy said it’d be wise to read the directions on the firework casings before igniting them.
“If you’re lighting them, please light them one at a time and quickly move to a safe area. Don’t try to light three or four because by the time you get to number four, number one is going off and it’s right next to you,” Duthoy said.
Occasionally you’ll come across a defective firework. Duthoy said the best thing to do is throw it away.
“If you encounter a dud firework, don’t try to relight it. Just take it and drop it in, wait about 20 minutes, and drop it in a bucket of water, and soak it thoroughly and you can dispose of it,” Duthoy said.
Duthoy told WALB if you follow these recommendations, you should have a safe night.
Thomasville Assistant Police Chief Eric Hampton said so far they haven’t had any reported injuries on New Year’s Eve because of celebratory fire.
“We haven’t had any tragedies when it comes to people firing firearms or fireworks so far, and we want to keep it that way," Hampton said. “So, we are recommending that people do not discharge firearms in the city.”
While fireworks can be fun, they can also cause serious bodily harm.
Duthoy said over 13,000 cases of firework related injuries were reported across the country last year.
The average firework burns at 1,800 degrees, Duthoy pointed out, so it’s crucial for your safety that you use extreme caution when handling fireworks.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.