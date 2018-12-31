Six South Georgians facing federal charges

MACON, GA (WALB) - A federal grand jury for the Middle District of Georgia has returned over two-dozen indictments for the month of December.
Charles “Charlie” E. Peeler, the United States Attorney for the region, announced Monday that the grand jury true-billed indictments charging 25 people, six from South Georgia.
“The successful collaboration between law enforcement at every level helped bring these cases before a federal grand jury,” said Peeler. “I want to thank our local, state and federal law enforcement for their dedication and hard work.”
An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.
Here are the defendants from South Georgia:
Claudia Washington, 59, of Valdosta, charged with the following counts:
- possession with intent to distribute heroin
- possession with intent to distribute methadone and hydrocodone
- possession with intent to distribute heroin
If convicted, Washington faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, or both, on each count.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit.
Randy Angelo Hill, 32, of Tifton, charged with the following count:
- bank robbery
If convicted, Hill faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tifton Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael T. Solis.
Laxavier Patterson, 39, of Valdosta, charged with the following counts:
- theft of a firearm from a federal firearms licensee
- possession of a stolen firearm
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
If convicted, Patterson faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on each count.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Valdosta Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit.
Calvin Amos, 35, of Albany, charged with the following count:
- possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense
If convicted on Count 1, Amos faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. If convicted on Count 2, he faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. If convicted on Count 3, he faces 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. If convicted on Count 4, he faces five years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The case was investigated by the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Crane.
Isaiah Walker , 34, of Valdosta, charged with the following count:
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
If convicted, Walker faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert D. McCullers.
Davey Barge Jr., 37, of Moultrie, charged with the following:
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
If convicted, Barge faces a maximum sentence of ten (10) years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both.
The case was investigated by the Moultrie Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert D. McCullers.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.