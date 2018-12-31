Six South Georgians facing federal charges

If convicted on Count 1, Amos faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. If convicted on Count 2, he faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. If convicted on Count 3, he faces 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. If convicted on Count 4, he faces five years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine.