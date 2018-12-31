Shooting suspect denied bond, community speaks out

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - 19-year-old Kavarius Brown was denied bond his court appearance Sunday morning, after he was charged with Murder and Aggravated assault.
Neighbors on the 3500 block of Royal Scott Road said it’s a normally quite and calm area.
One woman said that’s one of the reasons her son moved into a home just steps from where the shooting happened. She said her family can’t stop thinking about it.
A domestic dispute turned deadly Saturday night when 19-year-old Kavarius Brown killed his sister Ashanti Major, and sent another man to the hospital.
Residents said they’re in shock.
“The people seem lovely around here. Everyone’s waved and been kind,” said one woman who wanted to protect her identity.
She said she was moving her son into a home near where the shooting happened when she heard yelling coming from the home.
“We assumed it was for the big Alabama game. Probably 45 minutes later we came back out to get stuff from out the car and we saw all the blue lights and the crime scene tape.”
Police said a woman was in a physical altercation with her husband, when she called her children Brown and Major to let them know what happened.
The two arrived at the home and saw the man and woman fighting.
After trying to protect the woman, Brown fired his weapon shooting both the husband and Major.
The neighbor we spoke with said her family is still in disbelief.
“We were concerned about moving in here and you know this is brand new for us. We weren’t really sure it just made us feel like what is going on. I think the crimes scene tape freaked us out more so because we thought oh something bad’s happened,” she said.
After this incident, she said she hopes her son will stay alert.
“To just kind of observe and ask questions.”
Police tell us the husband did have surgery, but we do not know his condition at this time.
This case is still under investigation.
