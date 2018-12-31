Multiple arrests made in Douglas drug sweep; other arrests made in unrelated incidents

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - Coffee County drug agents arrested multiple people Dec. 27 at a Douglas motel, with another suspect at a residence near Pridgen.
Agents executed a search warrant at the Comfortel Suites, and saw a suspected drug deal in the parking lot involving the intended target of investigation, Leonard Lee Walton, aka “Chris Youngblood.”
Walton tried to run off, but was quickly caught. Agents went into a room rented to Amber Nicole Wilson who was also arrested, and found methamphetamine.
Walton was found to be in possession of quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana and was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Walton also faces outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court and probation violation from Valdosta and Nashville, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
The other subjects involved in the drug deal were Juan Carlos Maldonado and Elias Perez Ramos. Both were arrested and each face charges of possession of methamphetamine.
Wilson and Maldonado also face charges of probation violation.
In an unrelated incident, Coffee County drug agents arrested Christopher Broadway on an outstanding warrant from Clinch County, and Layla Bell for five outstanding warrants in Coffee County.
Also on Dec. 27, drug agents conducted a search of a residence on Arley Solomon Road, where Jason Lott was arrested and charged for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Other charges are pending.
