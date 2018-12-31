Mother accused of letting daughter die by hiding diabetes diagnosis

ALTON, IL (KMOV/CNN) - Officials have charged an Illinois mother in relation to the death of her 14-year-old daughter, claiming she didn’t provide the teenager with the appropriate medical treatment following a diabetes diagnosis.
Amber Hampshire, 39, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life or health of a child, two months after the death of her 14-year-old daughter Emily Hampshire.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons says Hampshire kept her daughter from getting treatment for diabetes and hid the 14-year-old’s 2013 diagnosis.
"The first instinct as a parent is to protect our children and do everything we can to take care of them and make sure they are healthy and safe. This runs completely counterintuitive to that instinct,” Gibbons said.
Emily died Nov. 3 at the hospital, two days after police were called to her home and found the teenager unresponsive and not breathing. It was determined she was in cardiac arrest, and officials claim the death was a result of diabetic ketoacidosis.
Diabetic ketoacidosis is a condition that occurs when the body does not have enough insulin and can lead to a diabetic coma or death, according to the American Diabetes Association.
Officials say the 14-year-old had previously suffered serious medical complications due to diabetic ketoacidosis. She was diagnosed with diabetes in 2013.
Hampshire reportedly knew of her daughter’s condition and took measures to conceal it. She also allegedly failed to provide Emily with appropriate medical treatment and medication.
A search warrant states that in February 2018, Emily was hospitalized for pneumonia and diabetic ketoacidosis, at which time she was prescribed insulin as a routine medicine after her release.
According to the warrant, there is no evidence that shows the prescription was ever filled. Three follow up appointments were also scheduled, but the teenager didn’t show up for them.
Hampshire posted bond Thursday. She was put on leave by her employer, the Evangelical School in Godfrey, IL, which her daughter also attended.
