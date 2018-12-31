Kwanzaa supports local, upcoming artist

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One Albany business collaborated with local artists to increase their clientele by celebrating Kwanzaa.
The Renaissance Art Cafe chose to celebrate the economic cooperatives day during Kwanzaa.
Five artists displayed their work for the community to see.
The owner tells us this was a chance for the artists to show another side of their work.
“To combine some people that I knew who were artists and entrepreneurs who didn’t do you average type of product. They do unique products that’s original and handmade and I wanted to give those people an opportunity to be showcased,” said owner Femi Anderson.
They brought out handmade jewelry, paintings, body products, and aroma therapy for sale and display.
