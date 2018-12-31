Kinchafoonee creek levels to reach flood stage

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A flood warning for the Kinchafoonee Creek was issued and Lee County Emergency Management wants folks to be aware ahead of time.
We are told the creek is expected to rise to 13.1 feet by Tuesday morning.
That is the same level it reached three weeks ago, that flooded some areas around around the creek.
Lee County officials say they don't expect the flooding to reach any homes, but they want people living along the creek to pay attention.
“People that live along the creek, they know the levels, and they know pretty much what its' going to do. But there will be several homes that will be surrounded by water, and they won’t be able to get in at that time at 13 feet,” said fire chief David Forrester.
He recommends those folks not drive through the water, and monitor the levels as much as possible to be able to take the appropriate precautions.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.