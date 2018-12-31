Cops mourn loss of Krispy Kreme doughnut truck

LEXINGTON, KY (RNN) – Police mocked themselves after responding to a fire that claimed a Krispy Kreme doughnut truck.
You know, the old stereotype: Cops and doughnut shops.
Three different officers posed in front of the scorched vehicle in various stages of mock mourning. The photos were posted to the department’s Facebook page.
“No words,” the post says.
The driver pulled the truck over and escaped without injury after noticing smoke billowing out of the back, WLEX reported.
All of the doughnuts in the back of the truck were lost.
