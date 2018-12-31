Colquitt Co. Sheriff Office issues missing persons alert

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for a 55-year-old man, on Monday.
Byron Scott Bivins, a white man who is 5’11” and weighs 215 pounds, was last seen Friday Dec. 28, in the Hartsfield area, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said Bivins may be driving a red 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with a red camper shell.
The Georgia tag is: PME 2517.
Anyone with information on Bivins' whereabouts is asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff Office at (229) 616-7430 or 911.
