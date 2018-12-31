China factory activity falls amid tariff fight

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, factory workers assemble the cases of air conditioners on an assembly line at a factory in Jiaozhou, eastern China's Shandong Province. An official survey shows China’s manufacturing activity contracted in December, boosting pressure on Beijing to reverse an economic downturn amid trade tension with Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (Mark Schiefelbein)