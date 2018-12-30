Ring in the new: NYPD drone to oversee Times Square revelry

Ring in the new: NYPD drone to oversee Times Square revelry
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, a police K-9 unit patrols in New York's Times Square where crowds were gathered for the annual New Year's Eve celebration. The New York Police Department is adding a drone this year to the security forces it uses to protect the huge crowds celebrating New Year's Eve in the city. (AP Photo/Go Nakamura, File) (Go Nakamura)
By MICHAEL R. SISAK | December 30, 2019 at 10:33 AM EST - Updated December 30 at 10:33 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — It's an Auld Lang Syne of the times: For the first time, a police drone will be keeping watch over the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square.

The unmanned eye-in-the-sky is the latest wrinkle in the New York City Police Department's ever-evolving plan to keep revelers safe.

About 7,000 police officers will be on duty for Monday night's festivities in Times Square, including counterterrorism teams with long guns and bomb-sniffing dogs. Police cars and sand-filled sanitation trucks will be positioned to stop vehicles from driving into the crowd.

And, above it all, a remote-controlled quadcopter will be giving police a unique view of the merriment — and any potential mayhem.

It's the first time the NYPD is sending up a drone for a big event.

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, revelers wait for midnight during the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square as seen from above from the Marriott Marquis hotel. The New York Police Department is adding a drone this year to the security forces it uses to protect the huge crowds celebrating New Year's Eve in the city. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, revelers wait for midnight during the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square as seen from above from the Marriott Marquis hotel. The New York Police Department is adding a drone this year to the security forces it uses to protect the huge crowds celebrating New Year's Eve in the city. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018, file photo, confetti flies over Times Square during the New Year's celebration in New York. The New York Police Department is adding a drone this year to the security forces it uses to protect the huge crowds celebrating New Year's Eve in the city. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018, file photo, confetti flies over Times Square during the New Year's celebration in New York. The New York Police Department is adding a drone this year to the security forces it uses to protect the huge crowds celebrating New Year's Eve in the city. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (AP)