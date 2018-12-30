Organizers prepare for emancipation proclamation program, urge people to learn their history

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Organizers of an ongoing tradition in Tifton are getting ready to commemorate the Emancipation Proclamation.
The speaker for this year’s event is Paulette Thornton.
Eagles Wings Judah Worship Center in Tifton is hosting the program. Church members said they want young people to come to the event and learn more about their history.
“They need to know how we were freed, when we were freed and who we were freed by,” said Melissa Hughes, organizer and Tift County commissioner. “Some things that need to be known is not always put in a book.”
The event is Monday at 11 a.m.
