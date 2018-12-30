One dead, another injured in Albany shooting; suspect in custody

The scene of an Albany shooting late Saturday night. (Source: WALB)
By Jordan Barela | December 29, 2018 at 11:45 PM EST - Updated December 29 at 11:45 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A shooting has left one victim dead and another with injuries, while a suspect was taken into custody, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

A 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody in a shooting that happened in the 3000 block of Royal Scott Road Saturday night.

A man and woman were taken to the hospital with injuries, APD officials said.

The woman, a 20-year-old, died from her injuries at the hospital, according to APD.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument.

WALB has a crew on scene trying to gather more information.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

