One dead, another injured in Albany shooting; suspect in custody

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A shooting has left one victim dead and another with injuries, while a suspect was taken into custody, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
A 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody in a shooting that happened in the 3000 block of Royal Scott Road Saturday night.
A man and woman were taken to the hospital with injuries, APD officials said.
The woman, a 20-year-old, died from her injuries at the hospital, according to APD.
The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument.
WALB has a crew on scene trying to gather more information.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.