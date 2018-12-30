One charged in Royal Scott Road shooting

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A suspect has been charged in a Saturday shooting that left one dead and another injured, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Kavarious Brown was charged with murder, APD officials said.
The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Royal Scott Road Saturday night.
A man and woman were taken to the hospital with injuries, APD officials said.
The woman, a 20-year-old, died from her injuries at the hospital, according to APD.
The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
