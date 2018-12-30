“Matt the Gnat” makes his debut in Tifton for New Years celebration

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - “Matt the Gnat” has made his debut in Tifton.
A Florida architect created the Gnat.
Tift County Commissioner Melissa Hughes wanted to do something similar to the Peach Drop in Atlanta.
Organizers are scheduled to hold the Gnat Drop on New Years Eve and when the clock strikes midnight, the Gnat will go down.
Performers for the event will be at the Charles Kent building in Tifton. The actual gnat will be dropped from a boom truck, across the street in a parking lot.
“[It’s] just a fun event for everybody, this is our first year doing it," said Hughes. “We’re not sure how it will be received but I just want it to be fun for everybody.”
The Gnat Drop starts at 6 p.m. New Years Eve.
Organizers said they’re still looking for sponsors and entertainment.
For more information, call (229) 326-0241.
