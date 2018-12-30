‘If you don’t wanna help yourself nobody else will or nobody else can:’ Former drug user recalls battling addiction

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - A South Georgia man who said he used illicit drugs for more than 20 years hopes his story will help someone that may have an addiction.
Timothy Paul Wilson said he used crack cocaine for almost a third of his life.
In and out of rehabs for years, Wilson said, it wasn’t until he finally made the decision to get clean before it cost him his life.
“[I] gave him my shooter and my pusher and I handed it to him and told him you can have this,” Wilson said.
A Tifton resident, Wilson said he used the drug from age 39 to 63. He was fed up with being sick and checked himself into Turning Point Hospital in Moultrie.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an analysis that found U.S. overdose death rates linked to synthetic opioids, likely from illicitly manufactured fentanyl or IMF, increased more than 45 percent from 2016 to 2017. While death rates from heroin and prescription opioids, still far too high, remained stable.
“Basically what you really doing, you’re chasing that first high and that’s a high that you will never,” said Wilson. “You can chase it, you’ll get broke trying to get that first high.”
Though Wilson never used opioids, he wants anyone with any type of addiction to reconsider.
Since getting clean a year ago, Wilson owns his mobile home now.
CDC drug overdose death data reports a growing number of U.S. drug overdose deaths from 2013 to 2017. More than 702,000 Americans have died from drug overdoses from 1999 to 2017, about 10 percent of them in 2017 alone — a statistic that Wilson doesn’t want to be.
Wilson credits his mother and brother as the main reasons why he decided to get off drugs.
Wilson said for those ready to the first step in battling addiction, to contact a rehab in your area.
