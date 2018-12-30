A few showers possible to finish 2018

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A few showers will be possible for the rest of the day. Rain chance is 30%. Tonight, fog will develop after midnight once again. Otherwise, cloudy skies with lows in the low 60s. Areas of fog will continue through a good portion of New Year’s Eve morning. New Year’s Eve looks mainly dry but a few showers are possible with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Better rain chances arrive by New Years Day with highs in the mid 70s. The chance of showers continues through Thursday with highs dropping into the 60s. A few showers are possible Friday morning, then mostly sunny skies will return by the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. A sunny and dry weekend is on the way with highs near 60° Saturday and mid 60s Sunday.