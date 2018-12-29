Victim in fatal Dougherty Co. crash identified

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - The victim in a Saturday fatal wreck in Dougherty County has been identified, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
James Joseph Conlan Jr., 43, of Albany was identified as the man who died in the single vehicle crash.
The crash happened on Mud Creek Road, about four miles off of Gillionville Road, according to Dougherty County Police (DCP).
The car struck a tree, Fowler said of the accident.
The incident is believed to have happened between 2 and 4 p.m., according to Fowler.
The call came in at 4 p.m., DCP officials said.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
