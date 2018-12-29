Rescue dog that helps children with special needs missing, family asks for help

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - If you see a black, Terrier mix dog walking around the Tift Park area, make sure you notify authorities.
“He got spooked and he’s just as fast as a bullet, he really is and I chased him all the way with one of my co workers,” said Kathy Prisant, the dog owner’s mother.
Prisant was walking “Mac” in the park Thursday when he ran away from her. It’s her son and daughter-in-law’s dog and she was dog-sitting, and she’s been looking for him ever since.
“We followed him all the way through Tift Park in front of the recreation department,” Prisant said.
But Mac isn’t just a regular dog.
He’s a rescue dog that came from a bad situation. Mac is a certified and registered service dog, getting therapy for himself and a certain group of people.
“He will go into the homes that have children with special needs and it helps with their anxiety levels,” Prisant said.
Mac was last seen with a red, green, and white sweater. He has short black hair, a mustache, with white on his paws. He has a long curl up tail. He still has his collar on but no leash.
Prisant said he was seen three times off Washington Street and was between Washington and Jefferson streets. But he seems to navigate to the railroad tracks. Some have seen him as far as West Society Avenue.
“I will come at anytime day or night, if someone will just let us know,” Prisant said.
People in Albany and railroad workers have seen him walking from 3rd to 7th Avenue. and toward the hospital area. His family said he’s very timid but fast, so he won’t come to you easily.
“But it’s going to take two people, one getting his attention and probably one going behind him to pick him up,” said Prisant.
The Prisants said Mac is microchipped and wearing his tag with telephone numbers. Mac is about 16 to 18 months old. He’s around 14 pounds. The family is offering a reward for anyone that can help find him.
Anyone with information is asked to call (229) 364-4302.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.