Rain likely into the new year

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Rainy weather kicked off the extended holiday period. So far, about 0.50-1.00″ has fallen across SWGA. The activity tapers off overnight however rain chances hold through the weekend into the new year.
Patchy fog and a few showers Saturday morning give way to scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. Not as heavy but still wet with more rain on Sunday. Much drier most of New Year’s Eve until Monday evening as rain becomes likely into New Year’s Day.
For the new year rain and thunderstorms likely into early Friday. An estimated 2-4″+ of rain is expected Saturday through Friday which may lead to flash flooding.
Temperatures remain about 10-15 degrees above average with highs low-mid 70s and lows low-mid 60s. Finally cooling the middle of next week as highs drop into the 50s and lows into the 40s. Gradually drying the end of next week.
