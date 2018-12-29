Rain chances stick around into 2019

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The focus for showers this evening will be in the northwestern half of the area. Showers are possible overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Fog will develop overnight and could be dense in parts of the area. Off and on showers are possible on Sunday. Otherwise, cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s. Rain chance is 40%. A few showers are possible on Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Showers will be likely for New Year’s Day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Shower chances continue into Friday with highs dropping into the 50s. Looks like we’ll finally dry out by next Saturday with highs near 60°